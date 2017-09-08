Ministry to Muslims Network 16th Annual Conference Contact: Pastor George Saieg, Ministry to Muslims, 714-391-0463



Our Strong Tower

September 8th – 11th, 2017



Key Note Speaker: Dr. David Wood

Other speakers: Dr. Edward Dalcour, Apologist Magnus Keehus, Apologist John Mark, Professor Jim Baber and Apologist Tony Yu



Lectures, Panel Discussion and Workshops

Topics are: Islam & the Church



The Psychology of Islam



Paul vs. Muhammad



Understanding Islamic Terror & How to Defeat Jihad



A Brief History of the Qur'an



What about Violence in the Bible?



The Early Spread of Christianity and Islam



The Islamic Dilemma & Muslim Responses to the Islamic Dilemma



Can We Trust the Gospel of John?



The Qur'an and Science



Understanding the Trinity



How Did We Get the Bible?



The Translations of the Qur'an



Evidence for the New Testament



Why We Believe What We Believe?



Jesus: The Son of Man or Son of God?



Can We Trust the Qur'an?



The Crucifixion of Christ



Contextualization: How Far Is Too Far? Admission fee $50 each

Students are 50% off

Meals are included



For FREE admission vouchers & more information please visit www.MinistryToMuslims.com and click on Our Strong Tower or call us at 714.391.0463



