Ministry to Muslims Network 16th Annual Conference

Contact: Pastor George Saieg, Ministry to Muslims, 714-391-0463

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 25, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Pastor George Saieg of Ministry to Muslims:

Our Strong Tower
September 8th – 11th, 2017

Key Note Speaker: Dr. David Wood
Other speakers: Dr. Edward Dalcour, Apologist Magnus Keehus, Apologist John Mark, Professor Jim Baber and Apologist Tony Yu

Lectures, Panel Discussion and Workshops
Topics are:

  • Islam & the Church
     
  • The Psychology of Islam
     
  • Paul vs. Muhammad
     
  • Understanding Islamic Terror & How to Defeat Jihad
     
  • A Brief History of the Qur'an
     
  • What about Violence in the Bible?
     
  • The Early Spread of Christianity and Islam
     
  • The Islamic Dilemma & Muslim Responses to the Islamic Dilemma
     
  • Can We Trust the Gospel of John?
     
  • The Qur'an and Science
     
  • Understanding the Trinity
     
  • How Did We Get the Bible?
     
  • The Translations of the Qur'an
     
  • Evidence for the New Testament
     
  • Why We Believe What We Believe?
     
  • Jesus: The Son of Man or Son of God?
     
  • Can We Trust the Qur'an?
     
  • The Crucifixion of Christ
     
  • Contextualization: How Far Is Too Far?

Admission fee $50 each
Students are 50% off
Meals are included

For FREE admission vouchers & more information please visit www.MinistryToMuslims.com and click on Our Strong Tower or call us at 714.391.0463


