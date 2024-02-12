1 Million Meals, 5,000 Volunteers, 3 Days Mobilizing 5,000 Volunteers to Pack 1 Million Meals in 3 Days



NEWS PROVIDED BY

NorthRidge Church

Feb. 12, 2024



PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 12, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- In the face of staggering statistics revealing the devastating impact of preventable causes on millions of children worldwide, NorthRidge Church is joining forces with Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) to launch an ambitious initiative—packing 1 Million Meals over three days.



Every year, children succumb to preventable causes such as pneumonia, diarrhea, malaria, and undernutrition, with hunger accounting for nearly half of deaths in children under five. The heart-wrenching reality is that at least 6,200 children perish daily due to undernutrition-related causes.



Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), a Minnesota-based non-profit Christian organization, has developed a scientifically engineered food formula to save malnourished children. Comprising rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables, and 21 essential vitamins and minerals, this formula is a beacon of hope for those in need.



Volunteers from NorthRidge Church's Plymouth and Brighton campuses will work tirelessly from Thursday, February 29, starting at 6:00 p.m., until Saturday, March 2, concluding at 5:00 p.m., aiming to achieve the monumental goal of packing 1 million meals. The event will unfold in seven two-hour shifts, with 620 dedicated individuals contributing during each shift. Generously hosted by the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, the event will utilize 85,000 square feet of donated space.



Senior Pastor Brad Powell shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Over one thousand volunteers eagerly signed up within days of announcing our initiative. People are genuinely excited to be part of something transformative that impacts them and others. We strongly encourage participants to share this opportunity with their family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers."



Chris Savini, Regional Development Advisor for FMSC, expressed gratitude for the partnership with NorthRidge Church, stating, "Feed My Starving Children is blessed to partner with NorthRidge Church. The world has gotten so much hungrier in the last few years. This MobilePack event will produce 1,003,104 meals for children living in conditions beyond our imaginations. Each one of those meals is a victory over hunger. A MobilePack as big as this one allows us to say, 'Yes! Dinner is ready!' to so many more kids. This is going to be awesome!"



Powell affirmed the mission of NorthRidge Church, stating, "Our mission is to Wake the World Up to Jesus. It all starts by showing them His love, and I can't think of a better or more important way than feeding the hungry."



Pamela Heaton

Project Lead, Marketing & Design

Email: pheaton@northridgechurch.com

Phone: (734) 233-3621

NorthRidgeChurch.com/Million



SOURCE NorthRidge Church



Share Tweet