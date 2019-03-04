Coalition to Launch to Combat China's Worsening Religious Persecution

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- ChinaAid's founder and president, Bob Fu, will join a host of U.S. lawmakers and Chinese religious freedom and human rights experts on Monday for a press conference to announce the launch of the Coalition to Advance Religious Freedom in China (CARFC), detail China's human rights abuses, and urge China to adhere to respect the rights of the Chinese people by adhering to its own, pre-existing laws, as well as the legal practices of the international community.



Photo: U.S. Representative Chris Smith (center) meets with a ChinaAid delegation.

Press Conference Details:



When: Monday, March 4, 2019, from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EST



Where: The Congressional Auditorium in the Capitol Visitor Center.

The conference will highlight the voices of those who have experienced persecution in China, including Uyghur Muslims, Christians, Tibetans, and other religious practitioners. In addition, details on how China surveils its religious citizens and Chinese police tactics will be presented, as well as a call for the U.S. to apply sanctions against individuals involved in China's mass persecution of Uyghurs.



United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback and retired Congressman Frank Wolf are also among those expected to speak, with possible appearances from other U.S. policymakers, including Congressmen Chris Smith and Jim McGovern.



The coalition, comprised of numerous human rights and religious organizations from a variety of different backgrounds, will exist to protect and improve the human rights and religious freedom of Chinese citizens.



"ChinaAid has proudly steered the establishment of this coalition with the leaders of the International Religious Freedom Roundtable in D.C. and other members of the coalition," Fu said.



