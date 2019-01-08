Evangelist Alveda King: African American Leaders Unite Around the Wall to Help Avoid Looming Crisis
Contact: Leslie Palma, 732-757-9087
ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Evangelist Alveda King:
Some claim that building a wall is a "medieval solution" to a modern problem. The wheel is an ancient solution too. Nobody's complaining about that. POTUS is on target. Walls do work; as in the days of Ezra and Nehemiah, walls are still viable solutions. Why now? Just days away are the March for Life and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday yet America is in crisis at the southern border.
As an African American voice for justice, a defender of the sanctity of life, and perhaps most importantly a Christian evangelist, I stand with President Trump as he labors to build a wall. From my perspective, compassion trumps terror. Our prayers are needed more than ever. We must rally around the wall to avert crisis.
Having survived and in many cases overcome tyranny, oppression and racism in America, we as African Americans are close to the heartbeat of justice and compassion. We are not color blind. Our hearts are touched by the plight of all children and their families; not just at the border, but here at home as well.
Children in the womb, in cribs, in school, in jail, with parents behind bars, on the streets, at our borders; many are in danger. We must have responsible compassion for them all.
My goddaughter Angela Stanton King, cofounder of the American King Foundation writes: "The process of draining the swamp, is a process of seeking genuine true justice, jubilee, pardon, and forgiveness. We're going to continue to discover that there are some very thin lines between right, wrong, justice, and injustice. Meanwhile, we live in a world where security is necessary. The Wall plan is viable."
Rev. Bill and Dr. Deborah Owens, Founders of CAAP write: "Christians have a responsibility to help those in need, including the undocumented immigrants at our southern border. At the same time, we must also respect the need to secure our borders and ensure the safety of all U.S. citizens. The African-American community has been gravely injured by unfettered illegal immigration, which has resulted in loss of jobs, loss of housing, and other economic hardship."
Collectively, we stand with President Trump in the battle for the soul of America. I'm praying that POTUS builds the wall in the manner that Ezra and Nehemiah did in days of old.
As Commander and Chief of America, POTUS is fighting for the soul of our nation. In his address to the nation on January 8, 2019, President Donald J. Trump speaks to the people of America.
The president's proposal includes requests from Homeland Security for cutting-edge technology for detecting drugs, weapons, illegal contraband, and many other things. Also included in his proposal are requests for more agents, immigration judges, and bed space to process the sharp rise in unlawful migration fueled by our very strong economy. His plan also contains an urgent request for humanitarian assistance and medical support.
There is also an urgent request that Congress will close border security loopholes so that illegal immigrant children can be safely and humanely returned back home.
Speaking from a platform in support of diversity and compassion, Bruce LeVell, Executive Director of NDC Trump writes: "As a follower of Christ, my convictions are to set up processes to aid those subjected to evil. Meanwhile we must protect our citizens. Mr. President, build that wall!"
Bishop Leon Benjamin, Coalition of Leaders United makes an urgent appeal: "This is a Humanitarian Effort. A Crisis of the Soul and Heart! Time to Stop It and Keep America Safe! Secure Our Borders and Build the Wall!"
Day Gardner, Founder of National Black Prolife Union speaks in support: "President Trump is presenting brilliant and compassionate solutions to the crisis. I pray that the masses unite in prayer and action to avoid disaster."
Rev. Dean Nelson, Chairman of the board for the Frederick Douglass Foundation agrees: "The proper role of our government is to protect its citizens before it doles out benefits to others. Securing our boarder is a necessity to protect American workers and crack down on Human trafficking."
In conclusion, we urge all Americans to pray for a speedy reconciliation among our leaders for the sake of the children, and the soul of America.
Read full article HERE.