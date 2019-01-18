Christian Men Concerned for America to Gather in DC January 18, 2019

TEN GOOD MEN to host STAND IN THE GAP-- A Gathering of Christian Men Concerned for America

Prayer. Training. Inspiration. Mobilization --January 18, 2019, Washington, DC

WASHINGTON Dec. 31, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- Ten Good Men, a Christian, pro-life organization, has announced plans to hold a prayer and training event in Washington, DC on January 18, 2019 from 7 AM until 11 AM.

The purpose of the event is to provide inspiration and practical training to Christians seeking to impact America culture with Biblical values.

The schedule of the Stand In The Gap event is:

7:00 AM – Prayer at an abortion center in Washington, DC

8:30 – 11 AM – Stand In The Gap Training Rally

12:00 PM – Participate in the March for Life on the National Mall

The Mission of Ten Good Men is to save lives, end the killing of pre-born children, and promote a movement of Christian men creating positive cultural change in America.

Of this event, the Founder and Executive Director of Ten Good Men, David E Long, stated, "America has reached a tipping point. Our future hangs in the balance. No nation can continue to shed the blood of the innocent pre-born children by the millions and not incur God's judgement. The time is now for Christians to take a more visible stand for righteousness while there is still time. Christians need to become equipped to influence all spheres of American culture. As it was in the days of Sodom and Gomorrah and of the times of the prophet Ezekiel (Ezekiel 22), God is looking to see if there is a consensus of Christian men and women willing to "Stand In The Gap" for our nation, praying and taking strategic action to foster a restoration of Godly values."

There is no cost to attend this event.

The location of the abortion center and training will be released to those who register for the event

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

David Long, Executive Director

Phone number: 315-289-8453