Evangelist Alveda King Announces New King Library Dedicated in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- Evangelist Alveda King announces dedication of the KING FAMILY LEGACY LIBRARY today featuring books, art, music and more from "the private collections of Naomi and Alveda King." The ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM at The Millennium Gate Museum in Atlanta (395 17th Street, NW) with:

Greetings and Acknowledgement of Special Guests - Rodney Cook, Founder National Monument Foundation, The Millennium Gate Museum



Greetings - Kathy Fincher, Award Winning Artist



Greetings - Naomi and Alveda King



Special Remarks - Angela Stanton, Author, Publisher, Reality Personality



Vocal Selection - Paulette Smith, Award Winning Vocalist



Alveda King - Bless This House

King is a "creative Christian evangelist" and civil rights activist and is also known for her creative contributions in film, music, politics, education and journalism. She is also a presidential appointee, an actress, singer, songwriter, blogger, author (including AMERICA RETURN TO GOD, KING TRUTHS, KING LEGACY COOKBOOK, KING RULES, WHO WE ARE IN CHRIST JESUS, LET FREEDOM RING, TENDER MOMENTS ALONE WITH GOD), FOX NEWS Contributor and a television and radio personality.



As a former GA State Legislator, Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life, and devoted mother and grandmother, she is also a guardian of the King Family Legacy. Alveda is the daughter of Rev. A. D. King and Mrs. Naomi King, the granddaughter of Rev. Martin Luther King, Sr. and Mrs. Alberta Williams King, and the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



King is an "ardent supporter of art, history and science," who says: "Throughout history artistic expressions, science and philosophy have been interwoven 'forces' which when combined can help to direct the socioeconomic shifts that impact the reality of humanity in the universe. Often we discover that throughout history some of our greatest 'minds' have never been limited to one scope of creativity. Thus the poet can also chart the stars, the physicist can paint remarkable portraits, the composer can weld the surgeon's scalpel; the architect can program computers; and so on and so forth. These gifts are not confined to genre, skin color, class, nurture, nature, age or gender. They are divine blessings to humanity. May the gift of '... And Let there Be Art' inspire you to seek and experience the benefits of the blessings."



The event which is intended to be "a public service" is free and open to the public.

