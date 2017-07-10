Significant Victory for Charlie Gard and His Parents in London Court Today

LONDON, July 10, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- A British High Court denies Great Ormond Street's hospital's request to deny a hearing allowing new evidence in the Charlie Gard case!



A hearing to present new evidence has been scheduled for this Thursday.



Reverend Patrick Mahoney, director of the Christian defense coalition and pastor of church on the hill in Washington DC has been with Charlie's family and was in the courtroom for the hearing today. He states,

"Today was a significant victory for Charlie Gard and his parents as the British high court ruled against the great Ormond Street hospital and allowed a hearing to move forward on Thursday presenting new evidence in Charlie's case. If this new evidence is accepted, Charlie will be able to receive experimental treatment in the United States or other countries. Our prayers are with Charlie and his parents and we would hope the court would respect The wishes and rights of his parents to move forward with medical care that will improve the health of their son."

