Global Mission for Children Launches an Innovative Christian Crowdfunding Platform

GMFC was launched by James Miller and his wife Michelle in May 2012 and has spiritually and financially supported indigenous missionaries in Kenya, Bangladesh and beyond on a volunteer basis since their inception. Being a smaller ministry, they were looking for innovative ways to help others while raising much needed funds to support their mission. Hence, Take Care of Others is formed.



James Miller, the founder and webmaster states "one of the hardest things we found was to raise money in the traditional fashion, so, we birthed a crowdfunding platform unlike any other available today. It's a win-win for the Christian community knowing that 50% of the listing fee is used for the Kingdom of God." He continued "the ability to host pre-screened, moral causes is a blessing as it will directly benefit many lives worldwide. We will be promoters of the fundraisers too as their success helps us fund our dear indigenous missionaries who share the Gospel day and night."



The similarities to other popular crowdfunding platforms include hosting individuals and organizations fundraising needs online and a feature-rich back office which tracks donations, tools to share over social media, email, etc. The front end displays their fundraiser which they can share with a unique URL. They can choose the amount they want to raise, a date to end the fundraiser, etc. They also pay the owner of the fundraiser immediately as donors give (some platforms only pay when/if the fundraiser hit's it's stated financial goal).



Contact: James Miller, Founder/Volunteer, Global Mission for Children / Take Care of Others , 941-920-0149

