The Second Annual Steeple Awards Celebrates Gospel Artists and Ministry Leaders on April 22nd

The Southeast's largest Gospel awards show is set for April 22nd and will feature live performances by LeAndria Johnson, James Hall and WAP and more. This year the award show will be hosted by comedian and social media breakout star, Karlton Humes.



Contact: Velma Trayham, 888-509-1145





ATLANTA, March 20, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Now in its second year, the Steeple Awards brings together some of the biggest names in gospel music and ministry to celebrate their work on the frontline in the battle for souls. This year's show is set for April 22 and features an all-star lineup of performers and nominees, and an iconic roster of honorees who have committed their lives to building the church and transforming lives through Christ.

"The Steeple Awards identifies and celebrates ministry leaders and gospel music artists who have earned widespread acclaim as well as those whose contributions have previously gone largely unacknowledged," said C. Chandon Carter, the show's creator. "Prepare for a night of powerful testimonies and powerhouse performances. We're excited to showcase the work that God is doing through these faithful servants."

This year's Steeple Awards will feature live performances from LeAndria Johnson, Latice Crawford, James Hall and Worship and Praise, Uncle Reece, Deira Harris, V3, Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling, The Wardlaw Brothers and Keyondra Lockett.

Five ministry leaders will be honored with the prestigious Nehemiah Award, including Pastor Marlin D. Harris of New Life Church, Bishop Paul S. Morton of Changing a Generation FGBC, Apostle Travis C. Jennings of The Harvest Tabernacle Church, Pastor Jerry D. Black of Beulah Missionary Baptist Church and Apostle Thomas H. Vinson of Highpoint Tabernacle Church. Famed gospel singer Dottie Peoples will receive the Reverend Clay Evans Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the Peach State Health Plan.

The awards show will be hosted by Christian comedian, social media breakout star, Karlton Humes. The list of 2017 presenters is still growing and includes Grammy Award winner Kevin Bond, Sheen Magazine's Kimberly Chapman and Sammie Hayes, and ThinkZILLA PR founder, Velma Trayham.

Voting is underway in several categories, including New Artist of the Year, Female and Male Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration of the Year, Choir of the Year, Media Publication of the Year, The Church Torch Award and others. Members of the public can place their vote once every 24 hours thru March 29 at www.thesteepleawards.com

The Steeple Awards will be held at New Life Church-Atlanta located at 3592 Flat Shoals Road in Decatur. The red carpet and pre-event reception begins at 3:00 p.m., followed by the awards show at 5:00 p.m.

More than 1,000 attendees are expected. General admission adult tickets are available for $40, with youth tickets starting at $25. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $65 and include entry to the Founder's Reception, the Red-Carpet Stroll, in addition to VIP seating.