POW/MIA Chair Dedicated in The United States Capitol for Veterans Day

83,000 Service Members are Still Missing in Action Since WWII -- 1,606 from the Vietnam War

Contact: Dr. Scott Magill, Veterans in Defense of Liberty™, 417-556-8499; ViDoLAmerica.org

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 10, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- 8 November 2017 passed with little notice by most. However, it was a red-letter day for our POW/MIA's and their families.

Freedom is never free, but it is the American Warrior and their families who paid the price. None paid a greater price than American prisoners of war and those missing in action. Every American Warrior who answered their country's call deserves to walk on American soil again, or to be buried within it. Above all, they deserve never to be forgotten by a grateful nation.

For several years Rolling Thunder,® Inc. made every effort to secure a bill in Congress honoring the sacrifice of Americas POW/MIA's, specifically by placing an Empty Chair in our nation's Capitol Building, which belongs to "We the People." The Empty Chair would represent our missing Warriors, and acknowledge the obligation of our elected representatives to continue working on behalf of these American citizens whose service and sacrifices for our country must be considered ongoing until finally resolved. After years of frustration, Veterans in Defense of Liberty™(ViDoL) set up a meeting in Washington, D.C. with Senator Roy Blunt (MO), a delegation veterans from ViDoL, and representation by Rolling Thunder® Inc.

Senator Blunt concluded that historic meeting by stating, "Let me see what we can do." And do he did. Yesterday the Empty Chair was finally dedicated, "prominently located in Emancipation Hall in the Capitol Visitor Center." There it will remain on permanent display, stark testimony to the price of freedom paid by America's military heroes.

Regarding the role of Veterans in Defense of Liberty™ to make this a reality, Senator Blunt remarked yesterday, "This wouldn't have happened without your encouragement..."

Our Kudos to Senator Roy Blunt who assumed a leadership role in bringing this powerful national tribute to fruition, and taking a symbolic knee by assuring the dedication of this chair to honor our POW/MIA heroes.

We encourage all Americans to take a knee this Veterans Day week to thank God for our awesome military, and in remembrance of our POW/MIA heroes: You shall not be forgotten.

ViDoL is a national 501(c))4 committed to honoring our oath. We are a Brotherhood/Sisterhood of veterans committed to maintaining the integrity of our Republic upon correct moral and constitutional principles