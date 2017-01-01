Dena Bartlett, Co-Founder, My Catholic Faith Delivered, Finalist in 14th Annual StevieŽ Awards for Women in Business



OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 5, 2017 /



The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.



Rich Bartlett, "My Catholic Faith Delivered is thrilled to see Dena Bartlett honored as a finalist for Lifetime Achievement. Her career has been a journey marked by trailblazing innovation and dedication to solving customers' pain points. There have been so many success stories. First, she developed technology leading learning for the Nursing Industry. Next, she impacted the LMS industry (1,200 competitors) designing a single solution platform for digital learners. Then, combining her business experience and her passion for her Catholic faith, she Co-founded My Catholic Faith Delivered, an online learning platform for dioceses, parishes, schools and individuals. More specifically, MCFD supports dioceses by providing an online Central System of Records and through Catechist Certification Management."



Finalists were chosen by more than 170 professionals worldwide serving on five specialized judging committees. Jurors' average scores will also determine the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the finalists, which will be revealed at the November 17 event in New York.



"Every year we say that the current crop of Stevies for Women nominations couldn't be better, and the next year we're proven wrong," said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. "The judges' scores and comments bear witness to the fact that this year we will honor a truly remarkable class of women and women-led organizations in New York on November 17."



"We are appreciative of this opportunity and Dena's honor from the Stevie Awards for Women. There is an amazing roster of accomplished women on this list of Finalists, we congratulate them all."



Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at



About My Catholic Faith Delivered

My Catholic Faith Delivered (MCFD) is an online learning platform for dioceses, parishes, schools and individuals. More specifically, MCFD supports dioceses by providing an online Central System of Records and through Catechist Certification Management. The technology supports learners with lifelong faith formation - anytime, anywhere and from any device; Your Faith, Your Way! Supporting more than 125 dioceses, 2,500 schools and parishes, 135,000 individuals, 640 homeschool groups, and over 150 countries - it's now possible to share the teachings of the Catholic faith to a wider audience than ever before. For more information visit



About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at

