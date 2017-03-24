New Path for U.S. 'Cultural Hub' Community of St. John Cantius, Leads to Record Deal with De Montfort Music/AimHigher Recordings/Sony Classical Contact: Monica Fitzgibbons,

NEW YORK, March 24, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Canons of St. John Cantius inked a global recording deal with AimHigher Entertainment, uniquely engaging their two recording labels distributed by Sony Classical. Starting March 31, 2017, and throughout the year - the two labels, De Montfort Music and AimHigher Recordings will be re-releasing all previous titles of the St. John Cantius community, as well as new titles, which are currently in the works.



Recently, The Chicago Tribune, reported St. John Cantius, was awarded "The Most beautiful Church in the United States." WFMT, Chicago's premiere classical radio station, says of the artistic community, "St John Cantius Church has established itself as a cultural hub in the Chicago area."



Throughout the year, St. John Cantius Church is overflowing with musical events, and their community has several choirs of its own. The Resurrection Choir & Orchestra, St. Cecilia Choir, Cantate Domino Choir, Ensemble Cor et Vox, and Healey Willan Singers are all conducted by Rev. Scott Haynes, S.J.C, who had this to say about the new partnership, "It is a joy to be collaborating with De Montfort/AimHigher and Sony Classical on these projects and to share our sacred music and arts community at St. John Cantius with a wider audience."



"It is an honor to be able to help present the deep well of sublime sacred music works coming from St. John Cantius and the opportunity to shine a broader spotlight on the remarkable arts community there," said Monica Fitzgibbons, Co-founder of De Montfort Music.



Click here to read details about the expansive sacred arts community of St. John Cantius of Chicago.



