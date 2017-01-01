Pro-Life, Pro-Family Coalition Urges Illinois House to Reject Taxpayer-Funded Abortions

Contact: John Kirkwood, 847-890-2443

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Speak Out Illinois, a coalition of pro-life and pro-family organizations across the state, today urged lawmakers in the Illinois House to reject legislation allowing taxpayer money to be used for abortions.

House Bill 4013 lifts the current prohibition on state workers' health insurance plans from paying for elective abortions, as well as the prohibition on using public money to pay for elective abortions for Medicaid patients. The legislation also allows taxpayer-funded grants to be distributed to organizations that recommend and perform abortions, such as Planned Parenthood.

HB 4013 earlier this month was moved by House leaders into a status that allows it to be voted on at any time. "This legislation is a slap in the face to Illinois taxpayers by forcing them to support abortion no matter their personal beliefs," said John Kirkwood, Co-Director of Speak Out Illinois.

Ann Scheidler, Co-Director of the organization, criticized lawmakers for the legislative maneuver. "Lawmakers are not doing the will of the people with such tactics," Scheidler said.

Taxpayer funding of Abortion is completely objectionable and should never be considered in any bill.