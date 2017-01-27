Calling Media to Fairness & Objectivity: Women's March on Washington vs. March for Life in D.C. 30-Year Detroit reporter encourages basic journalism standards in covering Pro-Life v. Pro-Choice Marches



Contact: Gail Coniglio,



WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2017



"Last weekend, the media were in awe of the number of women who showed up on the nation's capitol," Tomeo stated. "I'm calling on the media to cover this March just as they did for last week's Women's March."



The March for Life has attracted massive crowds for over four decades. This year's March marks the 44th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision to legalize abortion in the U.S. which has led to the deaths of nearly 60 million unborn babies. Much of the Women's March last weekend was dedicated to promoting legalized abortion -- with no restrictions or exceptions -- while pro-life women's groups were barred from co-sponsoring this event.



"Recent surveys show that most Americans are pro-life and more and more women believe that giving birth is a valid 'choice,'" Tomeo said. "With abortion still being very controversial and relevant to so many, the media should be professionally vested in reporting both sides of the issue. Yet, the annual March for Life is barely a blip on their radar screen."



Counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway, shared on Fox & Friends



Tomeo will report live for the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) this Friday, as she has done for several years. Having worked for 20 years in the secular media in Detroit as a TV reporter, and host for over a decade of a daily syndicated radio program, Catholic Connection, Tomeo has a unique perspective having been on both sides of the "choice" issue.



