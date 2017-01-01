Eschatology Students Wanted for World's First Apocalyptic Degree Program

Contact: Dr. Jack Nelson, 607-754-0133; www.luderwycliffe.com

ENDICOTT, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Luder Wycliffe Theological Seminary is now seeking theological students of every eschatological position to enroll in its one-of-a-kind, first in the world eschatology degree programs for the master and doctoral levels.

The full gamut of end times studies will be examined, to include its history and the various hermeneutical approaches which are still relevant today. Never before has there been such an in depth and well-rounded curriculum for this most exciting and important field of study. Finally, there is an unbiased full picture of eschatology whereby the student can learn every phase of eschatology without denominational or positionally biased interference.

The purpose and proposed outcomes of the eschatology degree program is to fully equip the student with the necessary skills to teach, preach and write in the most proficient and professional way possible within this field of study. Upon completion, the student will be able to teach in a seminary setting, preach more effectively to his congregation, and to author scholarly book on the subject

Here are just some of the subjects within the eschatology degree programs:

ESC-550 Biblical Eschatology (Various Views)

ESC-610 Pauline Eschatology

ESC-645 Comparative Eschatology (Four Views)

ESC-620 Apocalyptic and Prophetic Language

ESC-605 Literary Eschatology

ESC-595 Biblical Typology and Symbols

ESC-670 Eschatological Theology

ESC-690 Book of Daniel (Various Views)

ESC-695 Book of Revelation (Four Views)

ESC-615 Christological Eschatology

ESC-740 Historical Eschatology

ESC-810 Eschatological Hermeneutics

ESC-820 Prophetic Literature

ESC-825 Apocalyptic Literature

ESC-835 Biblical Typology & Symbols

Eschatological Thesis (Independent Research)

