Luis Palau Brings Together Hundreds on National Day of Prayer Contact: Chelsea Miller,



PORTLAND, Ore., May 5, 2017 /



Local business leaders, including Nike executives Sergio Lozano and Wilson Smith, as well as local pastors and non-profit leaders were in attendance. World-renowned performance painter, David Garibaldi entertained the crowd with his captivating execution of an original painting on stage during the night's program. The painting was auctioned off at the end of the night with proceeds going to the Luis Palau Association.



Luis' sons Andrew and Kevin Palau also helped host this special evening. For the past many years, Andrew has joined his father in holding his own evangelistic campaigns in cities around the world, reaching millions of people from Africa to Jamaica to China. Andrew has festivals planned for northwest Africa this coming October and Argentina this coming November.



Kevin, who heads up the Luis Palau Association as President, has become one of the most instrumental leaders here in Portland and around the world in his work to inspire and encourage church, civic, and corporate leaders to work together through efforts known as City Gospel Movements.



Luis Palau and team are on the heels of a very active ministry schedule, recently returning from Fresno, California and Guatemala City, where tens of thousands gathered for major, citywide festivals. The festivals aimed at bringing local churches, organizations, and businesses together to inspire city unity and transformation and spread the Good News of Jesus Christ. The free events included Grammy-winning musicians, top-rated action sports professionals, and local city sponsors.



