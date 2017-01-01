Human Coalition Equips Men to End Abortion with New Resource Center

Contact: Lauren Enriquez, Public Relations Manager, Human Coalition, 214-295-7301, www.HumanCoalition.org

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Human Coalition has launched two resources aimed at equipping men for their role in ending abortion.

Abortion: The Ultimate Exploitation of Women, by Human Coalition President Brian E. Fisher, examines men's role in subjugating women with abortion, challenging men to engage in the pro-life cause. Alongside the book, Human Coalition created an online resource center: AbortionExploitsWomen.com . The resources will equip men to fight for life in a sex-obsessed culture which has accepted abortion as "a women's issue."

Benjamin Watson, Super Bowl champion and author, said: "It is past time for men to be the leaders, caretakers and protectors they were created to be. As with many other social injustices, abortion will not end until men stand up for both the lives of the innocent and the mothers in crisis. While it has been attractively packaged by some, abortion is the most egregious social injustice of our time. This book, as well as the work of Human Coalition, has and will continue to play a vital role in encouraging men to understand, confront, and embrace their responsibility in righting this wrong during what has proved to be a very unpopular time to do so. We cannot remain silent."

Post-abortive men, too, are beginning to take up the rallying cry. Human Coalition's Jeff Bradford experienced a deeply wounding abortion loss that he says could have been avoided if there had been a voice advocating life in his circumstances. Bradford shared: "My daughter, who would now be 25 years old, would be alive today if someone had stood in the gap for us. This is why education, communication and resources to equip men to stand up for our sons and daughters are so vital. I believe God is calling men to be men and help lead the way to ending the greatest holocaust of our day."

Abortion: The Ultimate Exploitation of Women is available in paperback and ebook formats. Visit Human Coalition's resource center at AbortionExploitsWomen.com for videos, articles, and information on how to engage in the fight for life today.

Human Coalition is one of the largest pro-life organizations in the country, committed to ending abortion in America by rescuing children and serving families in key, abortion-riddled communities nationwide.