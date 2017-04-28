Dr. Calls for World Wide Revival Movement with New Book



ERIN, Tenn., April 28, 2017 /



When Dr. Mays heard Mr. Campbell compare this revival to Isaiah 64. He began to study this chapter, Dr. Mays found two main discoveries upon which he believes will cause revival in the personal life of a believer, the church, and the nations of this world.



Dr. Mays has served in various ministry positions throughout his life. He and his wife, Niki, have been traveling as full-time evangelists for the last thirteen years. They have seen people delivered from alcoholism, drug addiction, witchcraft, homosexuality, and suicide.



Dr. Mays was totally blind from the age of ten until he was twenty-three years old. Losing his sight at a young age did not cause him to lose his faith in the miracle working power of God. Now the Lord is in the process of restoring his eyesight. At thirty-six years of age, his eyesight is continuing to improve as Dr. Mays continues to believe God for full restoration. He shares this testimony in The Revival Pathway, along with principles, when put into practice, that will help others receive their miracle as well.



The Revival Pathway chronicles the journey of faith Dr. Mays has been on throughout his life, encountering the presence of the Holy Spirit. In this book, Dr. Mays draws upon his intensive study of the Bible, stories from The Hebrides Revival, and his personal experience to bring us these life-changing revival principles. Dr. Mays is convinced that the time for revival is now. This move of God will begin in the hearts of men and women who are hungry for the presence of God. When enough individual believers experience revival, churches will be impacted by the power of the Holy Spirit. Once the church is revived, the nations will be awakened to the reality of what God is doing in this generation.



The Revival Pathway by Dr. Jeremy Mays may be purchased at amazon.com or wherever fine books are sold. To schedule Dr. Mays for an interview, you may call 731-335-0894. To learn more about Dr. Jeremy and Rev. Niki Mays, visit their website at

Contact: Dr. Jeremy Mays, 731-335-0894ERIN, Tenn., April 28, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Dr. Jeremy Mays has studied the history of great revivals for years. Now he believes that he has found a biblical pattern to cause revival in our generation. Dr. Mays began his own journey down the revival pathway after hearing a recorded message by evangelist Duncan Campbell of the Hebrides Revival.When Dr. Mays heard Mr. Campbell compare this revival to Isaiah 64. He began to study this chapter, Dr. Mays found two main discoveries upon which he believes will cause revival in the personal life of a believer, the church, and the nations of this world.Dr. Mays has served in various ministry positions throughout his life. He and his wife, Niki, have been traveling as full-time evangelists for the last thirteen years. They have seen people delivered from alcoholism, drug addiction, witchcraft, homosexuality, and suicide.Dr. Mays was totally blind from the age of ten until he was twenty-three years old. Losing his sight at a young age did not cause him to lose his faith in the miracle working power of God. Now the Lord is in the process of restoring his eyesight. At thirty-six years of age, his eyesight is continuing to improve as Dr. Mays continues to believe God for full restoration. He shares this testimony in The Revival Pathway, along with principles, when put into practice, that will help others receive their miracle as well.The Revival Pathway chronicles the journey of faith Dr. Mays has been on throughout his life, encountering the presence of the Holy Spirit. In this book, Dr. Mays draws upon his intensive study of the Bible, stories from The Hebrides Revival, and his personal experience to bring us these life-changing revival principles. Dr. Mays is convinced that the time for revival is now. This move of God will begin in the hearts of men and women who are hungry for the presence of God. When enough individual believers experience revival, churches will be impacted by the power of the Holy Spirit. Once the church is revived, the nations will be awakened to the reality of what God is doing in this generation.The Revival Pathway by Dr. Jeremy Mays may be purchased at amazon.com or wherever fine books are sold. To schedule Dr. Mays for an interview, you may call 731-335-0894. To learn more about Dr. Jeremy and Rev. Niki Mays, visit their website at healingwatersmin.com

Share Tweet