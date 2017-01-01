Alexa Opens Bott Radio Network on the Amazon Echo

Contact: Sam Rinearson, 913-642-7770

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 7, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Bott Radio Network (BRN) announces the launch of their new skill available for the Amazon Echo, the market leader in smart speaker technology. This free skill is the latest step forward in BRN's development of their digital delivery systems, which also includes apps for iPhone, iPad, Android, iHeart Radio, TuneIn Radio, NextRadio and more.

The new BRN skill expands their reach to Echo users who can now access Quality Christian Talk Radio at the sound of their voice. Now, it's almost effortless for anyone to listen to BRN live and hear America's best Bible teachers on Bott Radio Network - from the home, the workplace, or anywhere in the world they have an Amazon Echo.

"We are excited about the addition of the new BRN skill for Amazon Echo. It is a strategic part of our forward-thinking approach to technology and new media to reach more people," said Rich Bott (photo), BRN Chairman and CEO. "Bott Radio Network's Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News and Information programming is at the touch of your finger with our mobile apps and now on the tip of your tongue with the new BRN skill for the Amazon Echo."

According to forecasts, the Amazon Echo is on track to sell 20 million units by the end of 2017, and those numbers are expected to grow five-fold by the end of 2020.

"Bott Radio Network understands that voice makes it easier than ever for listeners to connect directly with the quality Bible teaching they want instantaneously," said Pat Higbie, CEO and Co-founder of XAPPmedia, inc. the leading developer of voice apps and who BRN partnered with to develop their Alexa skill. "BRN is a leader in using this new technology and their Alexa skill enables Christians from all over the world to use the convenience of voice to discover and enjoy BRN's quality programming."

About Bott Radio Network