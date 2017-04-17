Nine Things You Should Know About Late-Term Abortions

Contact: Troy Newman, President, 316-683-6790 ext. 111; Cheryl Sullenger, Senior Vice President, 316-516-3034; both with Operation Rescue
ALBUQUERQUE, April 17, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Cheryl Sullenger releases the following and is available for comment:
Nestled at the foot of the picturesque Sandia Mountains is the beautiful southwestern city of Albuquerque, New Mexico. While Albuquerque is well known for its annual hot-air balloon festival and as the home of motor racing royalty, the Unser family, Albuquerque also has a darker distinction: It is the Late-Term Abortion Capital of the United States.
Photo: One of many women who suffer life threating abortion complications at Southwestern Women's Options in Albuquerque.
Since 2010, Operation Rescue has worked with local activists Bud and Tara Shaver, to expose abuses at Southwestern Women's Options (SWO), the largest late-term abortion facility in the U.S. We have repeatedly exposed the link between SWO and the University of New Mexico (UNM)
, which used tax dollars to expand abortion in New Mexico.
Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who chaired the Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives that looked into the illegal trafficking of aborted baby remains, will be in Albuquerque this week to address her Panel's findings and concerns about the Southwestern Women's Options abortion business and its questionable relationship with the publicly University of New Mexico.
This report
includes a video released today that shows Medicaid paying ALL COSTS of aborting a 30-week Down syndrome baby.
Operation Rescue is one of the leading pro-life Christian activist organizations in the nation and has become a strong voice for the pro-life movement in America. Operation Rescue is now headquartered in a former abortion clinic that it bought and closed in 2006. From there, Operation Rescue launches its innovative new strategies across the nation, exposing and closing abortion clinics through peaceful, legal means. Its activities are on the cutting edge of the abortion issue, taking direct action to stop abortion and ultimately restore legal personhood to the pre-born in obedience to biblical mandates.