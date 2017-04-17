Nine Things You Should Know About Late-Term Abortions

Contact: Troy Newman, President, 316-683-6790 ext. 111; Cheryl Sullenger, Senior Vice President, 316-516-3034; both with Operation Rescue

ALBUQUERQUE, April 17, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Cheryl Sullenger releases the following and is available for comment:

Nestled at the foot of the picturesque Sandia Mountains is the beautiful southwestern city of Albuquerque, New Mexico. While Albuquerque is well known for its annual hot-air balloon festival and as the home of motor racing royalty, the Unser family, Albuquerque also has a darker distinction: It is the Late-Term Abortion Capital of the United States.

Photo: One of many women who suffer life threating abortion complications at Southwestern Women's Options in Albuquerque.

Since 2010, Operation Rescue has worked with local activists Bud and Tara Shaver, to expose abuses at Southwestern Women's Options (SWO), the largest late-term abortion facility in the U.S. We have repeatedly exposed the link between SWO and the University of New Mexico (UNM) , which used tax dollars to expand abortion in New Mexico.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who chaired the Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives that looked into the illegal trafficking of aborted baby remains, will be in Albuquerque this week to address her Panel's findings and concerns about the Southwestern Women's Options abortion business and its questionable relationship with the publicly University of New Mexico.

This report includes a video released today that shows Medicaid paying ALL COSTS of aborting a 30-week Down syndrome baby.