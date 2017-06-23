We are the most effective way to get your press release into the hands of reporters and news producers. Check out our client list.

Family Research Council, Susan B. Anthony List Issue Joint Statement on Senate GOP Obamacare Replacement Bill

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Family Research Council President Tony Perkins and Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser issued a joint statement today regarding the Senate GOP's Obamacare replacement bill:

    "The expectations of the pro-life movement have been very clear: The health care bill must not indefinitely subsidize abortion and must re-direct abortion giant Planned Parenthood's taxpayer funding to community health centers. The Senate discussion draft includes these pro-life priorities, but we remain very concerned that either of these priorities could be removed from the bill for procedural or political reasons. We are working closely with our pro-life allies in the Senate to prevent this from happening as it could result in our opposition. We are confident that the pro-life Senate will ultimately move forward with our pro-life priorities intact."


