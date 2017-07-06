Indiana Abortions Dropped 17 Percent Under Mike Pence

INDIANAPOLIS, July 6, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- New Indiana abortion data shows the Indiana abortion rate dropped 17 percent while U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was governor of Indiana. In 2012, the year prior to Pence taking office, there were 8,808 abortions in Indiana. In 2016, Pence's last year in office, there were 7,277 abortions.



Indiana Right to Life credits Pence's pro-life stance with the substantial drop in the state abortion rate. The organization's President and CEO, Mike Fichter, said:

"The pro-life policies championed by Mike Pence while governor made a life over death difference for Hoosier women and children. Pence held abortion businesses accountable. Those caught breaking the law faced consequences and there are four fewer abortion clinics in Indiana today than when Pence became governor.



"Hoosiers could always count on Pence to promote pro-life legislation and enact pro-life policies. We believe increased informed consent laws and the Real Alternatives program empowered women to choose life during Pence's term in office. Pence frequently said 'life is winning in Indiana' and the substantial drop in the abortion rate shows it. Now as Vice President, we're thrilled Pence is able to ensure life is also winning in America."

While governor, Pence signed into law numerous pro-life bills and enacted pro-life initiatives. Among them:

Increased informed consent measures for women seeking abortions, including providing full color photos of fetal development and ensuring women seeking abortions are entitled to private counseling instead counseling in a group.



Funded Real Alternatives, a pregnancy and parenting support services program, to serve Hoosier women.



Required doctors to document their admitting privileges with the State Department of Health and established health and safety standards at chemical abortion facilities.



Signed into law the 2016 Dignity for the Unborn law that protected children from abortion on the basis of their sex, race, national origin or a potential disability, like Down syndrome. Even though this ban is tied up in the courts by Planned Parenthood, the law started a statewide conversation about the humanity of the unborn.



Promoted adoption through the annual Governor's Adoption Fair and an adoption tax credit for parents.

