In Brown's recent novel, a former Garabandal promoter, Clemente Dominguez, becomes the leader of a group within the Catholic Church that does not accept the present pope, the new Mass, and reforms of the Vatican Council.



Like a sub-plot in the Dan Brown novel, promoters of the alleged apparitions at Garabandal, Spain seek to find some approval for their movement by using Fr. Aloysius, the saintly priest from the Basque country, who died in 1981.



Those petitioning the cause for Fr. Aloysius say there is no credible evidence he supported Garabandal. They contend he never approved the apparitions, he never promoted them, and he always supported the Catholic Church's position on the subject.



When a bishop says that an apparition lacks what's needed for approval by the Church, priests unite behind their bishop. In the Garabandal case, according to witnesses, Father Aloysius sided with the bishop. This is the position of those presenting the cause for Fr. Aloysius.



The inquiry, which begins on Friday, Nov. 17th will likely hear testimony on what Father Aloysius said about the alleged apparitions. The controversy is not new. Twenty years ago Fr. Aloysius' lawyer, Joseph O'Connor of San Diego, questioned claims in a book written by Garabandal promoter, Jeff Moynihan.



Now the tribunal may need to determine if Fr. Aloysius had a position on the issue. Unapproved splinter movements frequently seek the approval of priests, and if they have a reputation for holiness, all the better. In the case of Fr. Aloysius, published claims were not made until 15 years after his death. This is not surprising as the Claretian Missionary priest wholeheartedly promoted the message of Our Lady of Fatima, an apparition approved by the bishops, and he established an order of men, the Missionaries of Perpetual Adoration, to continue spreading the message which is approved by the Catholic Church.



