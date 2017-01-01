Calvary University Planning Colorado Expansion Contact: Christopher Cone,

816-322-0110,

president@calvary.edu



KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 14, 2017 /



Calvary is planning to launch an Innovation Campus in Colorado which will emphasize community involvement and partnerships for excellence in education. Calvary hopes to offer a number of bachelors and masters degree programs in Fort Morgan. The University plans to involve the community in campus culture and maintain the heritage of the facility as a center of community activity and engagement. Dr. Christopher Cone, Calvary's president, expressed excitement in the potential of working with the Fort Morgan community, and expects Calvary to work in collaboration with local educators, including Morgan Community College and its leadership: "I hope to meet Dr. Freed soon, along with other leaders at MCC as we begin to discover ways that Calvary University can complement what they are doing here locally." Dr. Cone emphasized that Calvary would not be competing with MCC, but would be a partner and a friend – just as Calvary has done with a number of other schools across the United States. Cone added, "Articulation agreements and partnerships have made Calvary better over the years, and we have found that some of our greatest contributions have been achieved in partnership with other educators."



Dr. Cone announced Calvary University's Colorado expansion plans to staff and faculty in the past week, and would like to see Calvary focus on the Fort Morgan area. Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Colorado Campus Director, Jeff Campa added that "in a time when colleges and universities are retreating somewhat, Calvary believes it is more important than ever that we reach out and engage with communities. We are excited about the potential of Calvary serving the Fort Morgan community."



