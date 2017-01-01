21,570 Rosary Rallies to Blanket America on October 14th

HANOVER, Penn., Oct. 9, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Hundreds of thousands of Catholics prepare to pray the Rosary in public and beg God and the Blessed Mother to save America. In 21,570 public places from coast to coast, lay Catholics associated with America Needs Fatima will hold Public Square Rosary Rallies.

The rallies refocus people on the urgency of the Blessed Mother's call to conversion given 100 years ago at Fatima, Portugal, and beg God to save America from unimaginable new levels of sin and chaos in society.

A map listing the rally locations by state can be found here:

rosaryrallytools.org/map.html

"As people turn away from God, we're seeing new levels of sin and chaos. Plus, it is harder to find solutions to our nation's growing moral problems," remarked Francis Slobodnik, national coordinator of the 2017 Public Square Rosary Crusade.

"World events are spiraling out of control. Society is splintering. We're suffering from the evil consequences of sexual immorality, abortion and same-sex 'marriage,'" Slobodnik said. "We must turn back to God and ask Our Lady for supernatural solutions. There is an urgent need for amendment of life and penance. If only we'd do what she requested at Fatima, people would get the courage and wisdom to turn things around in America."

In 21,570 locations, rally captains are gearing up for the 2017 Public Square Rosary Crusade on October 14, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM local time. This is the Saturday closest to October 13th the anniversary of the Fatima miracle of the sun.

"The concept of doing a Rosary Rally in a public place is catching on," Slobodnik added. "In South Africa there will be 683 rallies and in Canada 533 rallies, plus there will be hundreds of sister rallies in other nations such as Poland, Ireland, Belgium, Australia and Cuba that we know of."

"The Holy Rosary is powerful. It is the solution for our problems," said Mr. Slobodnik. "The thought of 21,570 Public Square Rosary Rallies taking place all across America gives hope. I just know the Blessed Mother will be touched by the rallies and work wonders on that day, just like the miracle of the sun 100 years ago. She cannot refuse the fervent prayers of her suffering children, who beg for help!"

The national prayer event is sponsored by The American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP) and its America Needs Fatima campaign.

www.ANF.org