Supreme Court to Decide if Transgenders Can be Naked with Your Children



From there, the transgender movement spread to most state high school associations. McConkey has opposed the LGBT movement in sports, taking on the International and U.S. Olympic Committees, plus major sports leagues.



The Supreme Court is about to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, a 17-year old girl, who identifies as a boy. A senior, Grimm wants to use the boy's bathroom at Gloucester County School Board in Virginia.



Parents complained after Grimm used the boy's bathroom. In response, the school board required students to use restrooms corresponding to their biological gender, or use a private restroom. Now, the case is at the Supreme Court.



Starting in 1973, Title IX allowed women to advance in sports. Education programs receiving federal funding could not discriminate against women.



In 2014 under Obama's watch, discrimination moved beyond male and female under Title IX, expanding to include gender identity. Now, a person can use the bathroom of their choice, plus compete on any team they choose too.



Christian universities now have exemptions to Title IX's transgender policies. LGBT activists are waiting on the Supreme Court's transgender ruling to prepare lawsuits against Christian universities.



"The coming transgender Supreme Court ruling will have a domino effect," states 4 WINDS President Steve McConkey. "If the Supreme Court rules in favor of allowing transgenders in any locker room of their choice, Christian universities will eventually be forced to allow transgenders on all teams, forcing our children to shower with transgenders."



We are asking people to pray and to spread the message.



