Family Research Council Statement on Senate Triggering the Nuclear Option

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer led his Democratic colleagues in the Senate in a filibuster attempt on the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the US Supreme Court. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell triggered the so-called "nuclear option," lowering the threshold for Supreme Court nominations to 51 votes instead of 60, following the precedent set by the Democrats in 2013 concerning lower court and executive branch nominees.
Family Research Council president Tony Perkins released the following statement in response:
"The Left and their Senate allies have spent weeks manufacturing outrage against Judge Gorsuch's impending confirmation to our nation's highest court. Yet, they've failed to make a reasonable case for a filibuster. Remember, Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer, Dianne Feinstein, Dick Durbin, Patty Murray, Patrick Leahy, Ron Wyden, Jack Reed, Tom Carper, Bill Nelson, Debbie Stabenow, Maria Cantwell and Bob Menendez all supported Neil Gorsuch's 2006 nomination to the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. Not one of these Senators expressed any objection during a voice vote on Gorsuch's Tenth Circuit nomination, not one.
"So what changed? Neil Gorsuch hasn't, his judicial record throughout his career on the bench has showcased consistent constitutionalism. The only thing that has changed is that the Democrats have become blinded by partisanship, and are 'resisting' for no other reason than their candidate lost the White House.
"Senate Democrats have invoked an unprecedented filibuster against Supreme Court nominee, Judge Gorsuch. While Republicans worked with Democrats to confirm Justices Kagan and Sotomayor, Democrats are unwilling to put partisanship aside on Judge Gorsuch's nomination. The Democrats are leading the Senate and our country down a dangerous path," Perkins concluded.