Black Woman and National Pro-life Leader, Day Gardner, Calls Out Maxine Waters on Her Frivolous Accusation that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is Racist

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Day Gardner, President of National Black Pro-Life Union: I guess I'm gonna have to go Popeye on y'all: "That's all I can stands, I can't stands no more!"



I have had it up to here with Maxine Waters. She calls Attorney General Jeff Sessions a racist and a throwback.



If anyone is a throwback, it's Maxine Waters. The constant playing of the ole race card is like the boy who cried wolf. America has heard it so many times that many Americans have no genuine idea of what racism is or what it really looks like.



Maxine and others like her insist racism exists in every action -- and every inaction. Ridiculous!



I am not saying racism doesn't exist, I am saying not everyone who disagrees with Maxine is a racist.



I disagree with Maxine Waters and the rest of the liberal left on just about everything and guess what?



I'm not a racist! I'm not an oreo, I'm not Aunt Sally, Tom-isina or any other derogatory or demeaning name the left can think of.



I am Day Gardner, child of God, believer in Jesus Christ and a proud American patriot -- who just happens to also love spinach.

