Eagle Forum Welcomes New Colorado State President

ALTON, Ill., Nov. 17, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Eunie Smith, President of Eagle Forum is delighted to announce that Deb Marks (photo) of Craig, Colorado has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors to serve as the new president of Colorado Eagle Forum. "Deb comes highly recommended to us and we believe that she is a wonderful addition to our state leadership roster. Her years of experience will serve Eagle Forum of Colorado and its citizens well. We are privileged to have her lead Colorado Eagle Forum," Mrs. Smith said.

A native of Colorado, a graduate of the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, Deb has over 32 years of combined teaching, coaching, and volunteer experience with Pre-K to grade 12 children, youth and adults. She has worked with educational non-profits managing grant projects, implementing the evaluation of programs in schools and communities, coordinating communications and social media, as well as organizing and developing special events, training seminars for educators and faith community leaders.

A military spouse, Deb is no stranger to serving our country. Wherever Deb has lived from Colorado to Virginia and overseas, she has been active with community, pro-life, social, educational and political issues. Her years of service have included various leadership roles and responsibilities such as: the South Carolina Senate Oversight Committee, the National Board of Directors for Citizens for Objective Public Education, Inc. (COPE), Pro-life volunteer on a regional and state level, local leader in South Carolina and Virginia with the Boy Scouts of America and grassroots activism in political issues on the local, state and national level. She has been recognized for her role as a PTO President in Virginia as well as her service to U.S. Army communities located in Italy where she was awarded the Artillery Order of "Molly Pitcher". She is a recipient of the National Association for Professional Woman of the year for South Carolina.

She is an avid researcher and writes on educational, legislative and societal issues as well as an accomplished photographer/videographer. Spending time in worship with family and friends is an important part of her life. Her passion is to help educate people regarding the value of family and life, and how to avoid the often tragic and painful consequences of not making wise choices.

Founded by Phyllis Schlafly in 1972, Eagle Forum continues its mission to enable conservative and pro-family men and women to participate in the process of self-government and public policy making so that America will continue to be a land of individual liberty, respect for family integrity, public and private virtue, and private enterprise.

To accomplish this mission on the state level, Deb is in the process of building the Eagle Forum presence in Colorado. "I have referred to Eagle Forum and Phyllis Schlafly through the years for the unvarnished truth on important issues affecting individuals and families," Marks said. "In September, I attended my very first Eagle Council (Eagle Forum's annual leadership and training conference) held in Washington, D.C. I was thrilled to be surrounded by like-minded women and men from all over the United States who were there to be encouraged, emboldened, gain knowledge and tools to battle another day for this Republic. It was then that I decided to 'sign-up' for duty to inform, equip and encourage others in my native state of Colorado."

Colorado Eagle Forum will launch a monthly forum called, "Colorado Eagle Chat," a regular, 30-minute conference call sharing and discussing relevant issues and ideas that are important to Coloradans. Eagle Forum's motto since the passing of its extraordinary founder last year is: "From one inspired voice, to a chorus of many." Deb invites you to join the Colorado Eagle Forum and use your voice to promote good public policy.