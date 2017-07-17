Evangelist Alveda King: Two Diametrically Opposed Videos "Don't be misled -- you cannot mock the justice of God. You will always reap what you sow." -- Galatians 6:7 NLT



ATLANTA, July 7, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Evangelist Alveda King: Bless This House - I sing this song learned in my childhood when I visit pregnancy care centers across the country and around the world. The PCCs are the real providers of women's health care; with no abortions, they often provide free pregnancy tests, free access and referrals to prolife doctors, life building skills, empowerment and much more. Vimeo or YouTube.



Faith Leaders Stand With Planned Parenthood - Never once do these people in this video admit that Planned Parenthood is America's largest abortion provider and are thereby responsible for millions of legal abortions, which are crimes against the humanity of babies in the womb, as well as numerous reported and unreported botched abortions resulting in death and chronic illness to women. Abortion is the #1 Killer of human beings. However, they do mention providing free condoms yet neglect to point out that easy access to condoms for minors often promotes blanket promiscuity. One can only wonder who is footing the bill for the pastors' support?



Planned Parenthood Founder Margaret Sanger once said: "The minister's work is also important and also he should be trained, perhaps by the Federation as to our ideals and the goal that we hope to reach. We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members." Obviously Sanger feared that if her belief were to spread that the goal of the Negro Project (that markets tubal ligation as well as vasectomies to unsuspecting Blacks) was to "exterminate the Negro population" it would hinder her true eugenic objective: the extermination of the subset of the black population that she considered "degenerate." Is the truth being withheld from the American people? Are women being sold a bill of goods regarding the truth behind abortion and harmful contraceptives? Are women being maligned for choosing life? Are political leaders' voices muted by a rabid abortion lobby? Are faith leaders on the side of truth or the lie that abortions and contraceptives are of God? Are we truly the one human race/one blood of Acts 17:26? God is the final authority. IMAGE

