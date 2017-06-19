Just Facts Publishes Trove of Facts about Immigration

Contact: James D. Agresti, President, Just Facts
/ -- Just Facts, a non-profit research institute, has published a comprehensive and thoroughly documented trove of facts
about immigration.
Immigration is a defining element of the United States, but political agendas, media bias, and personal opinions have sown a minefield of misinformation around this issue. This new research from Just Facts will help you become truly informed about a subject that has high stakes for America and people throughout the world.
Rigorously documented with over 1,000 footnotes to credible sources, this resource contains hundreds of facts that speak to crucial questions about immigration, such as these:
What root causes
ultimately drive people to move to other nations?
What are the crime rates
of illegal immigrants compared to legal immigrants and the rest of the U.S. population?
What kind of welfare benefits
do federal, state, and local governments offer to immigrants?
What are the average incomes
of different types of immigrants when they enter the U.S., and how has this changed over time?
