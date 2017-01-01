Evangelist Alveda King: This is War -- Life in the War Zone

Contact: Leslie Palma, 347-286-7277

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Evangelist Alveda King releases the following and is available for comment:

A friend recently asked me for my thoughts concerning camouflage. I didn't ask why, however the request prompted me to pen my reflections.

In today's world, things are not always as they seem or appear to be; this trend is increasing. That's why transparency in a relationship or situation is becoming a premium commodity. Also, more and more, people are calling good evil and evil good, as in the case of defending the abortion or abuse of children as "consensual" or "a right to choose." Horrendous.

Here's the response to the request to consider the state of camouflage:

Camouflage is a human tactic which is most commonly recognized as a military tactic. Perhaps a Christian connotation of the concept can be found in this context:

"Stay alert. This is hazardous work I'm assigning you. You're going to be like sheep running through a wolf pack, so don't call attention to yourselves. Be as cunning as a snake, inoffensive as a dove.

"Don't be naive. Some people will impugn your motives; others will smear your reputation--just because you believe in me [Jesus]. Don't be upset when they haul you before the civil authorities. Without knowing it, they've done you--and me--a favor, given you a platform for preaching the kingdom news! And don't worry about what you'll say or how you'll say it. The right words will be there; the Spirit of your Father will supply the words." -- Matthew 10:16-20 MSG

Cam-ou-flage

ˈkaməˌflä(d)ZH/

noun

1. The disguising of military personnel, equipment, and installations by painting or covering them to make them blend in with their surroundings. "on the trenches were pieces of turf, which served for camouflage."

Synonyms: disguise, concealment, cover, screen" pieces of mossy turf served for camouflage"

2. Hide or disguise the presence of (a person, animal, or object) by means of camouflage."the war area had to be camouflaged with mud"

Synonyms: disguise, hide, conceal, keep hidden, mask, screen, cover (up)" the van was camouflaged with branches"

Please friends, pray continually, forgive quickly, love [Agape] deeply and fight the good fight. Don't give up. God is with us!