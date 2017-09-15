Chasing Butterflies Pictures -- In Partnership with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment -- Sets a September 15th Theatrical Release for Western Drama 'Justice' Contact: Shannon Godwin, 917-833-6044,



Contact: Shannon Godwin, 917-833-6044, [email protected] LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Chasing Butterflies Pictures has set a September 15th, 2017 theatrical release for JUSTICE. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will debut the film on Digital as well as On Demand on the same date. The all-new Western drama stars multiple-award winning Stephen Lang (Avatar, Don't Breathe), Robert Carradine (Django Unchained, Revenge of the Nerds), Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos, Entourage), Jackson Rathbone (Twilight), Nathan Parsons (True Blood), and Academy-Award® nominee Quinton Aaron (The Blind Side). Rounding out the star-studded cast is Ellen Hollman (SIX, Spartacus: War of the Damned), Lesley-Anne Down (The Bold and the Beautiful) and former UFC Champion, John Lewis (Check Point).It's 1870 and the Civil War has been over for three years. An old, abandoned mine is now being transformed into a military stronghold by a corrupt mayor (Stephen Lang) and his band of outlaws led by the blood-thirsty thug Reb (John Lewis) hell-bent on reigniting the war. When a U.S. Marshal (Nathan Parsons) comes to town only to learn from the local teacher (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) that his brother, the town priest (Jackson Rathbone), has been murdered, his search for the killer leads to an inevitable clash that becomes a life or death struggle for a much greater cause.Directed by Richard Gabai and produced by A.J. Perez, Niko Foster and John Lewis, based on a story by Shawn Justice, JUSTICE is packed with action and embodies the timeless battle between good and evil, and the moral struggle between selfishness and selflessness, in an often unforgiving, lawless world.JUSTICE Trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBk9zS3aCAA For more information, screeners and images please contact:Shannon Godwin | [email protected]

