45-Foot Nude Woman Statue on National Mall Sparks Opposition Contact: Robert Ritchie, Tradition, Family and Property, 717-309-1990



MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 5, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Concerned Americans with Tradition, Family and Property (TFP) launched a petition urging the National Park Service in Washington, D.C., to deny a final permit for a 45-foot steel statue of a nude woman on the National Mall.



The statue has received tentative approval to go up at the annual "Catharsis on the Mall" event. It was used earlier at the "Burning Man" festival held outside Reno, Nevada. That event is known for its sexual libertinism, nudity and hippie-like activities.



If the final permit is issued, the nude statue called "R-Evolution" would go up around Friday, November 11. It would face the White House, between the Washington Monument and the World War II Monument.



25 million children, families and tourists visit the Mall annually. They will be exposed to this unexpected display of female nudity.



"Parents don't want their kids to see this stuff. Nor do tourists expect to see nudity on the Mall. That's why so many decent people are standing up in peaceful protest," said C. Preston Noell III, spokesman for TFP.



"16,000 people have signed the petition in just a few hours, urging Park Service authorities to reject this indecent display on federal property. Every single voice against public nudity counts. This needs to be stopped and common decency restored."



See the latest numbers on the online petition here:

www.returntoorder.org/petition/sunday-protest-nude-statue-r-evolution-national-mall-man-burning/?PKG=RTOE0384



"Our petition is a protest against public nudity," Noell explained. "Who wants a nude female statue that sexually objectifies women on the National Mall? If we want our children to grow up in a clean and decent social atmosphere, this nudity should be kept away. Most Americans don't want this 45-foot national embarrassment."



"To dismiss this giant naked woman statue in Washington, D.C. as something of little importance is to ignore how nudism gradually worms its way into society," said Noell. "And once nudism becomes socially acceptable, it’s over with civilization."



Pending the National Park Service's decision to issue a permit, God-loving Americans will gather to pray a Rosary of Reparation on the National Mall's public sidewalk on Constitution Avenue, directly behind the White House, and in front of the Washington Monument, on Saturday, November 4, at 11:30 a.m.



For more information please contact Robert Ritchie at 717-309-1990.



