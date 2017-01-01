T2Pneuma Releases 'Called Along The Way' in Paperback, Kindle, and EPUB

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 9, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Called Along The Way: A Spiritual Memoir by Stephen W. Hiemstra is now available in both paperback (978-1942199250), Kindle (978-1942199298) on Amazon.com and in EPUB (978-1942199175) on BarnesAndNoble.com or Kobo.com according to T2Pneuma Publishers LLC of Centreville, Virginia. Details available at T2Pneuma.com

Looking for ways to deepen your faith during Advent?

Called Along the Way describes a faith journey from unbeliever to believer, from cultural Christian to active disciple, from disciple to realization of call, and from seminary to early ministry. Unlike Adam and Eve, this story does not begin the Garden of Eden. If you too have struggled with your faith walk, then this story may offer solace. Even in our baby steps of faith, God promises to walk with us.

Hear the words; Walk the steps; Experience the joy.

Author Stephen W. Hiemstra (MDiv, PhD) is a slave of Christ, husband, father, volunteer pastor, writer, and speaker. He lives with Maryam, his wife of 30+ years, in Centreville, VA and they have three grown children.

What people are saying...

Have you ever wondered if the church in America is mortally wounded? Is God really dead as the infamous 1966 Time magazine cover reported? This memoir offers evidence to the contrary.

— Aaron Gordon, Pastor

Stephen opens up his life story for us to delve into, investigate, and learn from. It provides an excellent inside view of how God uses every facet of our lives to mold us and to use us for His glory.

— Nohemi Zerbi Chemical Engineer

Stephen's spiritual journey is interesting because it has taken place along the pathway of enormous changes in America.

— Jonathan Jenkins, Pastor

