Former NFL Player, Dallas Cowboy Chaplain and Spoken Word Artist Jonathan Evans Defines and Discovers the Meaning of Manhood in New Album 'J-Walk' Available Worldwide

DALLAS, April 24, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Son of mega church pastor Dr. Tony Evans, Jonathan Evans, a mentor, author, speaker, spoken word artist and former NFL fullback is encouraging men of all ages in their spiritual walk with God on his new album J-Walk. The spoken word record is available on all digital platforms worldwide and on JonathanBlakeEvans.com

The album is the latest accompaniment to his father's best-selling book "Kingdom Man," which has sold over 300,000 copies and was picked by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson as one of his top motivational reads according to Northwest.com . The music album, much like his father's bestselling read, was specifically created to encourage men to become all that God has called them to be.

Evans wrote the eight-track album and recorded it at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Studio in Dallas. Evans worked with two-time Grammy award-winning producer S1 for SKP Inc., Caleb Sean and Grammy award-winning producer Max Stark.

"I wanted to create this album to innovatively and effectively communicate God's expectations for manhood and challenge all men to become who God has called us to be," says Evans. "This album gives men at any age the ability to be moved by theatrical spoken word, hip hop, and contemporary musical compositions by Grammy award-winning producers that will encourage them, challenge them, and most of all strengthen them to be God's man. It will also serve as a tool for women to give to their teenage sons, brothers, husbands, uncles, and friends to build them up in a positive and creative way."

Evans is a graduate of Dallas Theological Seminary with a master's degree in Christian Leadership. He also serves as the chaplain of the Dallas Cowboys and chaplain of the Dallas Mavericks. Jonathan is a dynamic speaker at churches, conferences, men's and youth events, banquets, and FCA events. He is committed to use his platform to impact young adults, men and specifically athletes, by equipping and encouraging them in their faith.