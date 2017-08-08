Judicial Watch Victory: Federal Court Orders State Department to Conduct a Search of Benghazi Emails of Hillary Clinton's Closest Advisors

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Judicial Watch announced that on August 8, 2017, D.C. District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta ordered the State Department State "to search the state.gov e-mail accounts of Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills, and Jacob Sullivan," former aides of Hillary Clinton during her tenure as Secretary of State. The State Department is ordered to search in those accounts "for records responsive to [Judicial Watch's] March 4, 2015, FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] request." (A separate Judicial Watch FOIA lawsuit first broke open the Clinton email scandal.)

Judge Mehta described Judicial Watch's Clinton Benghazi FOIA lawsuit as "a far cry from a typical FOIA case. Secretary Clinton used a private e-mail server, located in her home, to transmit and receive work-related communications during her tenure as Secretary of State." Further:

[I]f an e-mail did not involve any state.gov user, the message would have passed through only the Secretary's private server and, therefore, would be beyond the immediate reach of State. Because of this circumstance, unlike the ordinary case, State could not look solely to its own records systems to adequately respond to [Judicial Watch's] demand.

***





[The State Department] has not, however, searched the one records system over which it has always had control and that is almost certain to contain some responsive records: the state.gov e-mail server. If Secretary Clinton sent an e-mail about Benghazi to Abedin, Mills, or Sullivan at his or her state.gov e-mail address, or if one of them sent an e-mail to Secretary Clinton using his or her state.gov account, then State's server presumably would have captured and stored such an e-mail. Therefore, State has an obligation to search its own server for responsive records.





***





State has offered no assurance that the three record compilations it received [from Secretary Clinton and her aides], taken together, constitute the entirety of Secretary Clinton's e-mails during the time period relevant to Plaintiff's FOIA Request. Absent such assurance, the court is unconvinced "beyond material doubt" that a search of the state.gov accounts of Abedin, Mills and Sullivan is "unlikely to produce any marginal return."





***



Accordingly, the court finds that State has not met its burden of establishing it performed an adequate search in response to Plaintiff's FOIA Request and orders State to conduct a supplemental search of the state.gov e-mail accounts of Abedin, Mills, and Sullivan.

"This major court ruling may finally result in more answers about the Benghazi scandal – and Hillary Clinton's involvement in it – as we approach the attack's fifth anniversary," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. "It is remarkable that we had to battle both the Obama and Trump administrations to break through the State Department's Benghazi stonewall. Why are Secretary Tillerson and Attorney General Sessions wasting taxpayer dollars protecting Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration?"