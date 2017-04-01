Operation Rescue to Ryan: Keep Your Promise to Defund Planned Parenthood Contact: Troy Newman, President, 316-683-6790 ext. 111; Cheryl Sullenger, Senior Vice President, 316-516-3034; both with Operation Rescue WASHINGTON, April 28, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Operation Rescue is ardently urging House Speaker Paul Ryan to publicly announce that there will be a provision for completely defunding Planned Parenthood in the next Continuing Resolution.



In a letter faxed to Speaker Ryan yesterday, Operation Rescue President Troy Newman reminds Ryan of promises made by he and President Donald J. Trump to defund America's largest abortion provider.



"On behalf of the majority of Americans that oppose the tax funding of Planned Parenthood due to their heavy involvement in the morally reprehensible business of abortion, I urge you to keep your promise to the American people," Newman stated.



Newman added urgency to his plea, noting that Operation Rescue has documented 42 medical emergencies at Planned Parenthood abortion facilities since January 2016, that have required ambulance transport of patients to hospitals for treatment that Planned Parenthood was not equipped to provide.



"It is important to note that our list is not comprehensive. The actual number of women injured at Planned Parenthood abortion facilities is expected to be much higher," said Newman.



He spoke to Ryan about the tragic death of Cree Erwin-Sheppard, who died due to a botched first-trimester abortion she received at Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo, Michigan, last year.



"An autopsy revealed that. . . Cree received a 4 cm full tissue perforation of her uterus, which caused internal bleeding," Newman wrote. "She was sent home without having been treated or informed of this life-threatening injury. Cree's brother, Tyler Sheppard, has since become involved in trying to expose the truth about the lack of skill and care Cree received at Planned Parenthood."



Newman also mentioned the death of Tonya Reaves, who succumbed to a fatal abortion she received at a Chicago-area Planned Parenthood abortion facility in 2012.



"It is simply unconscionable for Federal tax money to continue to go to this organization that has caused so much human suffering and loss of life in violation of the moral consciences of the majority of U.S. citizens - not to mention the criminal conduct Planned Parenthood is accused of committing," said Newman.



Earlier this year, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and five of its affiliates were referred to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation and prosecution by House and Senate panels after their investigations revealed Planned Parenthood had illegally participated in the sale of aborted baby remains for profit.



"Planned Parenthood must be defunded in the next Continuing Resolution, in keeping with your promises. We can accept no more excuses for delay," Newman said.



