Xulon Press Announces New Book Offering a Life-Changing Message

The worth of every impaired individual's life, a message the world is sorely missing.



CINCINNATI, Ohio, July 17, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Logan Shannon's new book The Logan Letters ($24.99, paperback, 9781498499651; $9.99, eBook, 9781498499675; $35.99, hardcover, 9781498499668) is a semi-autobiography that explores the life of Logan Shannon, in his own words as well as from the perspective of others. Most of the book is written in the form of letters, both from and to Logan. Every word reveals how much impact one life can have. This book appeals to readers through its inspirational and life-changing nature. It speaks to the truth that each individual's life can have a major impact if they live for something bigger than themselves.



Shannon says, "Today we are lacking voices from the disabled community that can speak into everyday life. This book displays the worth of every impaired individual's life, a message the world is sorely missing. All the while the message points to Jesus Christ!"



Logan Shannon has lived in the Cincinnati, Ohio area for the entirety of his 22 year life. He grew up in a family of passionate believers and followers of Jesus Christ. He has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. In 2013, he graduated as valedictorian from Glen Este High School.



Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order The Logan Letters through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

