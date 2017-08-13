Evangelist Alveda King: Racism Must Die So That America Can Thrive

Contact: Leslie Palma, 347-286-7277
ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2017 /Christian Newswire
/ -- Evangelist Alveda King (photo) releases the following and is available for comment:
Friends, there is a reason why I'm Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn
here in the 21st Century. As we see from the most recent racially motivated massacre in Virginia, racism is still alive and raising hell. Think about it. Racism is sin. Hatred is sin. Yet for whatever reason, the pot of domestic terrorism continues to be stirred under the guise of promoting "racial supremacy." The big lie is that we are separate races, when in fact the spiritual, scientific and biological fact is that we are one blood; one human race
[Acts 17:26] Racism and hatred are deadly
. This is why I so often quote my Uncle MLK
:
We must learn to live together as brothers [and sisters], or perish together as fools. I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.
We should be grateful that POTUS
is calling for a cease fire on the violence. My King Family Legacy foundations have taught me that nonviolent conflict reconciliation is the key to ending these race wars.
"Love never fails." 1 Corinthians 13
As one of God's microphones, I'm often required to say what people don't want to hear. Abortion is racism
, in that abortion takes away the civil rights and lives of our weakest and most vulnerable
members of the human race, unborn babies.
Here's an encapsulation of The King Family Legacy's approach to nonviolent conflict resolution which is introduced here briefly:
Principle 1: Nonviolence is not passive, but requires courage.
Principle 2: Nonviolence seeks reconciliation, not defeat of an adversary.
Principle 3: Nonviolent action is directed at eliminating evil, not destroying an evildoer.
Principle 4: A willingness to accept suffering for the cause, if necessary, but never to inflict it.
Principle 5: A rejection of hatred, animosity or violence of the spirit, as well as refusal to commit physical violence.
Principle 6: Faith that justice will prevail.
Six Steps of nonviolent conflict resolution:
(1.) Prayerfully gather facts.
(2.) Prayerfully educate adversaries and the public about the facts of the dispute.
(3.) Prayerfully commit yourself to live and manifest a nonviolent attitude and actions.
(4.) Prayerfully mediate and negotiate with adversaries in a spirit of goodwill to correct injustice.
(5.) Prayerfully apply nonviolent direct action, such as prayer vigils, marches, boycotts, mass demonstrations, picketing, sit-ins etc., to help persuade or compel adversary to work toward dispute-resolution.
(6.) Prayerfully anticipate reconciliation among adversaries in a win-win outcome in establishing a sense of community which should now be achievable.
Considering the times, I am grateful to be a part of a biological family
as well as a spiritual family who embrace these truths. Won't you join us?