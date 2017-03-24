Grace College & Seminary Announces $37 Million Aspire Campaign Contact: Amanda Banks, Director of Public Relations,



WINONA LAKE, Ind., March 24, 2017



Photo: Aspire Campaign Chairman Greg Dosmann announces the largest campaign in Grace College & Seminary history at a Thursday evening gala. The $37 million Aspire Campaign has garnered $27.08 million to date.



Aspire Campaign Chairman Greg Dosmann, an alumnus and principal partner at Edward Jones Investments, emceed the gala. "We believe God is calling Grace to be an exemplary, Christ-centered educational community characterized by innovation, affordability and real-world preparation," he said. "The Aspire Campaign is about funding that vision."



Mary Louise Miller is the honorary chair of the campaign cabinet, a position she assumed after the passing of her late husband, Dr. Dane Miller, in 2015. Dr. Miller previously served on the campaign cabinet.



The Aspire Campaign is intrinsically tied to Grace’s new strategic priorities, which were unanimously approved by the Board of Directors Thursday afternoon. It will enable Grace to deliver on four priorities: Educational Excellence, Connected Community, Culture of Innovation and Sustainable Affordability.



"We have entered a new era of growth and vision at Grace College and Seminary," said Dr. Katip, referring to record student enrollment and steady expansion in academic programs and degree options. "While our mission will never change, we must continually refine our methods to prepare students to serve in our ever-changing world. The Aspire Campaign is the newest chapter in our story of remarkable faith, growth and positive change."



The $37 million Aspire Campaign is the largest campaign in Grace history; it is four times greater than any past fundraising effort. The campaign encompasses a comprehensive plan to grow the college academically, spiritually and financially. Specific campaign goals and projects were highlighted with videos and speakers at the Thursday night gala.



In response to market demands, several new academic programs are in the works at Grace College & Seminary. Pending Higher Learning Commission approval, a new Mechanical Engineering program will prepare students for multifaceted, promising careers in engineering. An innovative Grace Seminary competency-based education model, Deploy, is also planned pending Higher Learning Commission approval. Deploy will provide much sought-after leadership training on site at churches. Other new academic programs, including Agribusiness and Worship Arts, are in the early stages of implementation on campus.



Construction projects announced include the future Dr. Dane A. Miller Science Complex, set to open in the fall of 2018. The creation of third spaces – areas specially designed to provide collaboration, study, dining and fellowship space for students – are planned for the future. The newly renamed Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams was also announced.



Campaign projects already completed include the recently renovated and renamed 1st Source Bank Soccer Field and the newly completed Bernard and Linnie Key Track & Field Complex.



Drew Flamm, V.P. for Advancement at Grace College & Seminary, concluded the gala by saying, "We aspire to give every student access to an excellent, biblically grounded education marked by ingenuity, vibrant community and intentional career preparation. With the help of our friends and alumni, we will."



For more information or to give to the Aspire Campaign for Grace College & Seminary, visit



