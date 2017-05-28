Kingdom Racing Set to Run its 10th Indianapolis 500 Mile Race



Dreyer & Reinbold Racing was founded in 2000 by Indianapolis car dealer Dennis Reinbold. The legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold family dates back to the 1920s with Reinbold's grandfather, the legendary Floyd "Pop" Dreyer, a former factory motorcycle racer. Dreyer served as a crewman and mechanic on the famed Duesenberg driven by Benny Shoaff and Babe Stapp in the 1927 Indy 500. Dreyer went on to build Indy 500 cars in the 1930s many of which started on the front row. In addition, Dreyer constructed championship-winning sprint cars and midgets as well as quarter midgets called Dreyerettes. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing captured its first win in 2000 with driver Robbie Buhl at Walt Disney World Speedway in Orlando, Fla., and has fielded a variety of drivers including Buhl, Buddy Lazier, Sarah Fisher, Buddy Rice, Ryan Briscoe, Al Unser Jr., Townsend Bell and Sage Karam. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has successfully qualified all 36 drivers for the Indy 500 in its history. DRR, who campaigned in the Red Bull Global Rallycross for the first time in 2015, captured the 2016 Red Bull GRC Lites championship in 2016 with driver Cabot Bigham. The DRR team recorded five main event victories, 23 heat race wins and eight fast qualifying honors. Contact: Cristina Easterly, Kingdom Racing , 281-799-9327INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Feb. 9, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Kingdom Racing announced today their agreement with team Dreyer & Reinbold to compete in the 101st Indianapolis 500 Mile Race on May 28, 2017. Hard charger Sage Karam will return to drive the No.24 Dallara entrant and qualify for his fourth Indy 500. "This year will mark Kingdom Racing's tenth consecutive appearance at the Indianapolis 500, which is a powerful testimony for the work and dedication of the team," said Davey Hamilton, Kingdom Racing's Managing Director.This year will also be the sixth time that Kingdom Racing and DRR team up for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. The pairing with DRR has yielded two top ten finishes plus a sensational drive from the 23rd starting position to 4th by Sage Karam in last year's 500 prior to contact. "It was an easy decision to work with KR again this year. They are a positive group to be around and we much appreciate their continued support," said DRR team owner Dennis Reinbold.For the 2017 season, Kingdom Racing plans to host multiple ministry events, festivals and appearances at IndyCar, Vintage Sports Car, Winged Sprint Car and Stadium Super Truck races throughout America. Through these events, Kingdom Racing will continue to reach tens of thousands of people with the Gospel of Jesus Christ in partnership with local churches and national ministries.About Kingdom Racing:Kingdom Racing's mission is to Deliver God's Word Through Motorsports. Their unique approach combines racing and ministry outreach with the goal of reaching one million men for Jesus Christ. For more information, visit www.KingdomRacing.net or join their fan communities at 'KingdomRacing' on Facebook and Twitter.About Dreyer & Reinbold Racing:Dreyer & Reinbold Racing was founded in 2000 by Indianapolis car dealer Dennis Reinbold. The legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold family dates back to the 1920s with Reinbold's grandfather, the legendary Floyd "Pop" Dreyer, a former factory motorcycle racer. Dreyer served as a crewman and mechanic on the famed Duesenberg driven by Benny Shoaff and Babe Stapp in the 1927 Indy 500. Dreyer went on to build Indy 500 cars in the 1930s many of which started on the front row. In addition, Dreyer constructed championship-winning sprint cars and midgets as well as quarter midgets called Dreyerettes. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing captured its first win in 2000 with driver Robbie Buhl at Walt Disney World Speedway in Orlando, Fla., and has fielded a variety of drivers including Buhl, Buddy Lazier, Sarah Fisher, Buddy Rice, Ryan Briscoe, Al Unser Jr., Townsend Bell and Sage Karam. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has successfully qualified all 36 drivers for the Indy 500 in its history. DRR, who campaigned in the Red Bull Global Rallycross for the first time in 2015, captured the 2016 Red Bull GRC Lites championship in 2016 with driver Cabot Bigham. The DRR team recorded five main event victories, 23 heat race wins and eight fast qualifying honors.