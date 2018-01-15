Apologetics Curriculum Defends Against Secular Attacks on Middle School Minds

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- In the old days, universities were blamed for rattling the faith of believers. More recently, it was observed that people are leaving the faith already in high school. But now, research shows that by high school, 84% of youth have doubts about their Christian faith.

Within Christian circles, one of the conventional answers to this is known as 'Christian apologetics,' the formal defense of the Christian faith. But with so many doubting the faith as early as junior high and middle school, why isn't there any apologetics curriculum directed at that age group?

There wasn't--until now.

Into the gap has stepped experienced Christian apologist, Tom Griffin. Heavily involved in Georgia's Ratio Christi chapters and long-time Christian educator at his church, Griffin knew that apologetics is needed for all ages. However, he could find nothing for 5th thru 8th graders. Sensing the need, he buckled down and produced "Apologetics for Tweens."

Due to be officially released in January of 2018, there has already been intense interest in the curriculum. Pastors, Sunday School teachers, and homeschooling parents alike have examined Griffin's materials and declared, "This is exactly what I have been looking for, but there is nothing available." Why all the fuss?

As Griffin explains, "The need for apologetics has moved downstream even to elementary school. The kids are smarter now than ever before, and with the pervasive influence of the internet and accelerating secular attacks, questions about Christianity and other religions form far earlier."

The curriculum is published through Athanatos Publishing Group, a Christian apologetics ministry that has been actively addressing the sudden rise in the religiously unaffiliated (so-called 'religious nones') for almost ten years.

Athanatos Ministry's Executive Director, Dr. Anthony Horvath, says, "We welcome the opportunity to fill a void with this curriculum. Given the importance of the family in transmitting the faith, we are making sure that churches aren't the only people who know about 'Apologetics for Tweens.' Parents and grandparents will welcome Griffin's awareness that they are on the front line to promoting the faith."

Tom Griffin's "Apologetics for Tweens" will be officially released on January 15, 2018, but a pre-release promotion is making it available at 25% off through the Athanatos website.

Learn more by visiting Griffin's website at www.resurgensconsulting.com.

Tom Griffin is available for interviews at tjgconsult@aol.com or 770-597-2654.