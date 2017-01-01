Media Lowball Killer's Atheism

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Catholic League president Bill Donohue (photo) comments on how the media have covered the news that Texas shooter Devin Kelley was a rabid atheist.

The media have had plenty of time to discuss Devin Kelley's atheism and the role it may have played in gunning down the faithful during a religious service in a Texas church. But few have shown much interest in doing so.

This carries even more weight when we consider what was reported on "Good Morning Washington." The story said, "a family member says he was an atheist who doesn't like the church and hated religious people." Kelley didn't dislike religious people--he hated them.

The following media outlets cited Kelley's atheism:

ABC ("Good Morning America")

Boston Globe

CNN

CNN Wire

Fox News

Los Angeles Times

New York Times

TMZ

Washington Times

The following did a profile of Kelley's background but said nothing about his hateful brand of atheism:

Associated Press

CBS

cbsnews.com

NBC

PBS

USA Today

Time.com

Washington Post

The following left-wing Internet sites covered Kelley's background but did not report his militant atheism:

Alternet

Daily Beast

Daily Kos

Huffington Post

Mother Jones

Salon

Slate

Think Progress

Kelley's murderous acts were clearly due to a range of variables, but not to mention that he "hated religious people" is irresponsible.

Had he been an ex-altar boy who attended a Catholic college, it would have been the subject of extensive coverage and unyielding analysis, complete with cheap shots at Catholicism. But because he shared the same animus harbored by many in the media, it wasn't worth noting.