A Game-Changing New Course for the Pro-Life Movement

STERLING, Va., July 1, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Care Net has launched Pro-Life 101: A Free Online Course, a first-of-its-kind course that will equip pro-life people to turn their passion into action.



The new course is designed for those who have thought that there has to be more they can do to move the cause of life forward. They may have participated in a march, cast their vote for a pro-life candidate, signed a petition, and written to their Congressional representative, but still feel like something is missing in their efforts to end abortion.



Unfortunately, while pro-life people have marched and called for an end to abortion for more than 40 years, there has been no widely available training on how to be effective in cultural transformation on this vital issue.



Accordingly, Pro-Life 101 will renew pro-lifers' dedication to protecting unborn life, equip them to engage with a pro-abortion culture, and most importantly, train them to show compassion to those at risk for abortion.



Inspired by Care Net's groundbreaking Making Life Disciples course, each 15-minute session of Pro-Life 101 features knowledge learned from Care Net's more than 40 years of serving women and men at over 1,100 affiliated pregnancy centers across North America. Our experts will teach you how to turn your pro-life passion into action through the following six sessions:

Session 1: The History of Abortion in America

Session 2: Spiritual Consequences of Abortion

Session 3: Qualification Concerns

Session 4: Permission-Based Care & Confidentiality

Session 5: The Four Essential Traits of a Life Disciple

Session 6: Biblical Values

Despite decades of hard, God-honoring work by dedicated pro-life people and organizations, there will still be nearly 1 million abortions this year. To make a significant change in that number, we have to add new strategies to the approach to save the lives of the unborn and to assist their mothers and fathers.



When faced with such a monumental task of ending abortion, the two main questions we can ask are, "What will we do?" and "Who is going to do it?" Pro-Life 101 gives new answers to these questions by tapping into an enormous underused resource: regular, pro-life citizens seeking to take action.



For the first time, "ordinary" pro-life people will be able to receive expert-taught, insider knowledge that defines the abortion problem and delivers a set of solutions that they can put into practice immediately. For too long, pro-life people were only given the option to march in a rally or elect a candidate. As important as these activities are, they are not enough if we want to transform our culture from one of death to abundant life.



A few years ago, Care Net changed its vision statement to read, "Care Net envisions a culture where women and men faced with pregnancy decisions are transformed by the gospel of Jesus Christ and empowered to choose life for their unborn children and abundant life for their families." Care Net's vision launched the Pro Abundant Life Movement. This movement holistically addresses abortion's root causes by embracing marriage, fatherhood, the sanctity of every human life, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ.



Pro-Life 101 makes you part of the Pro Abundant Life Movement by equipping you to embody the compassion, hope, and help that women and men need when faced with pregnancy decisions. Through this training, you will be equipped to help save the unborn and build strong families.



The free course can be activated immediately at resources.care-net.org/pro-life-101