World Premiere: MAINSTREAM Part 2 -- 'Corrupting Images' -- a James Jaeger Film

Corrupting Images Takes a Critical Look at How the Cultural Marxist-Infested Movie Industry Destroys the Family Unit, Causes Strife Between Men and Women, Confuses Children About Their Sexuality and Profits off of Violence and Divorce. It Also Goes Into Industry and Union Discrimination and How a 'Control Group' Has Maintained Power for Over 100 Years Pushing a Global Socialist Agenda



HOLLYWOOD, July 20, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ – The world premiere for "Corrupting Images," the second installment of "MAINSTREAM - How Hollywood Movies and the New York Media Are Promoting the Globalist Agenda" will run from 19 July 2017 until 26 July 2017 at 11PM Pacific.



For a limited period the public may join industry professionals to screen Part 2 - "Corrupting Images" of this 4-part mini series. Premiere site is www.MainstreamMedia.us/premiere and other sites as announced.



"Corrupting Images" -- in association with MATRIX ENTERTAINMENT and OATH KEEPERS, a non-partisan association of active and retired military, police and national guard -- is about 55 minutes long.



MAINSTREAM will be Matrix Production's 8th political documentary centering around the U.S. Constitution. Previous films include FIAT EMPIRE, CULTURAL MARXISM, MOLON LABE (featuring Ron Paul, Pat Buchanan, Alex Jones and others).



MAINSTREAM series features Pastor Chuck Baldwin; Constitutional attorney Edwin Vieira; author/producer, G. Edward Griffin; author/entertainment attorney, John Cones; John Birch Society's John McManus; Hollywood screenwriter, Ken Gullekson; Gun Owners of America's Larry Pratt; Tesla Science Foundation's Nikola Lonchar; A&E for 9/11 Truth's Richard Gage; Congressman Ron Paul; Hollywood actor, Sam Chew; Sheriff Richard Mack; Oath Keeper Founder, Stewart Rhodes, Christian Film & TV Commission Founder, Ted Baehr.



The MAINSTREAM series traces Hollywood's origins from the early art-driven movie moguls to the profit-driven liberal corporations of today that promote a globalist agenda. Governed by just 6 conglomerates, Hollywood movies and New York media have become predatory, unethical and sometimes engaged in illegal business practices that result in discrimination against talents, crews, executives and whole populations.



