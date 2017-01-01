Judicial Watch Warns California to Clean Voter Registration Lists or Face Federal Lawsuit

Data Show LA, San Diego, San Francisco Have More Registered Voters than Eligible Adult Citizens – LA Voting Rolls Have 144% of the Total Number of Eligible Residents

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Judicial Watch announced it sent a notice-of-violation letter to the state of California and 11 of its counties threatening to sue in federal court if it does not clean its voter registration lists as mandated by the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA). Both the NVRA and the federal Help America Vote Act require states to take reasonable steps to maintain accurate voting rolls. The August 1 letter was sent on behalf of several Judicial Watch California supporters and the Election Integrity Project California, Inc,

In the letter, Judicial Watch noted that public records obtained on the Election Assistance Commission's 2016 Election Administration Voting Survey and through verbal accounts from various county agencies show 11 California counties have more registered voters than voting-age citizens: Imperial (102%), Lassen (102%), Los Angeles (112%), Monterey (104%), San Diego (138%), San Francisco (114%), San Mateo (111%), Santa Cruz (109%), Solano (111%), Stanislaus (102%), and Yolo (110%).

In the letter, Judicial Watch noted that Los Angeles County officials "informed us that the total number of registered voters now stands at a number that is a whopping 144% of the total number of resident citizens of voting age."

Under Section 8 of the NVRA, states are required to make a reasonable effort to remove the names of ineligible voters from official lists due to "the death of the registrant" or "a change in the residence of the registrant," and requires states to ensure noncitizens are not registered to vote.

There is "strong circumstantial evidence that California municipalities are not conducting reasonable voter registration list maintenance as mandated under the NVRA," Judicial Watch wrote in the notice letter sent to California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

Judicial Watch referred California officials to a settlement agreement it reached with the State of Ohio in which Ohio agreed to update and maintain its voter registration lists and to keep a current voter registration list online and available for public access.

"California's voting rolls are an absolute mess that undermines the very idea of clean elections," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. "It is urgent that California take reasonable steps to clean up its rolls. We will sue if state officials fail to act."