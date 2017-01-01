Islamic Terror and Christianity: Are All Religions Equally Violent?

A study of ancient Islam shows they are not. See new documentary: "What Would Muhammad Do?"



Link for Press to view "What Would Muhammad Do" is www.WWMD-tv.com (use code MediaPreview001)



Contact: Randall Terry, 304-289-3700



MEDIA ADVISORY, Feb. 15, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Randall Terry is known worldwide as one of the most controversial Christian activists alive. The founder of Operation Rescue and pro-life leader, Mr. Terry has been arrested nearly 50 times for peaceful pro-life activism, and spent over one year of his life imprisoned in various jails.



He has authored seven books with over 400,000 in print and currently hosts the daily TV show "Voice of Resistance," seen on over 100 television stations on the Walk TV Network.



Since 2004 Mr. Terry has dedicated his life to study Islam, Muhammad (Islam's Founder), and modern Islamic Terrorism. He returned to school, received a second B.A. From The State University of New York in Communications, and then a Masters Degree in Diplomacy and International Terrorism from Norwich University.



Mr. Terry used his Masters Degree research on Islam and Muhammad, and his media experience to create the first in-depth documentary on the role that Muhammad, Islam's Founder plays in today's Islamic Terrorism.



Referred to as a "AAA Guest" and "Icon" by the New York Times Randall has appeared on Oprah, 60 Minutes, Meet the Press, Hannity, Larry King Live, 20/20, Good Morning America, and major television outlets CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC.



His new documentary entitled "What Would Muhammad Do; Islamic Terrorism Explained" has received excellent reviews from the following:

"What Would Muhammad Do is the best movie/series on the life of Muhammad and Islamic Terrorism that has ever been produced. The ultimate weapon to defeat Islamic Terror oddly enough is the record of Muhamad's life..." (Dr. Bill Warner, Author)



"WWMD offers a comprehensive analysis of Islam, with plentiful references not only from the Qu'ran, but also the often ignored Hadith and biographies on Muhammad which are studied by terrorists. With colorful graphics and extensive historic references Randall Terry proves that Muslim terrorists are following Muhammad's example in word and deed"... (Gerald Nordskog, C.E.O., Nordskog Publishing)



"Randall Terry's 10 part documentary 'What Would Muhammad Do' is a visually engaging masterpiece explaining the truth about Islam and uses primarily Islamic sources (Qu'ran, Hadith, and Siras) to definitively spell out Islamic doctrine." (Lieutenant Colonel Roy White, Retired)

Contact Randall Terry at 304-289-3700 for more information.

