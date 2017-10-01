Innovo Publishing Releases Renewing Your Mind: Identity and the Matter of Choice by Dennis Jernigan



How does one walk out of one identity and into another? Through Renewing Your Mind, Dennis addresses this question, beginning with rediscovering his true identity as a new creation in Christ.



Jernigan walked out of a homosexual lifestyle many years ago. As he began to replace the lies concerning his identity with the truth of God's Word, something close to miraculous began to take place: his feelings began to change! What Dennis discovered is that the mind is a key battlefield in life. "For as he thinks in his heart, so is he" (Proverbs 23:7). And in the process of seeking God relationally, Jernigan experienced the power of God's Word to transform his mind. "And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what the will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect" (Romans 12:2).



"This book is filled with the life of someone who has obviously walked with the Master, been filled with His love, and had the power of His Word transform his life." -- John, Ft. Worth, Texas



"Renewing Your Mind is practical sanctification at its finest—a truth bomb of great frankness, candor, and insight that can truly liberate your soul. Many miracle stories are about to be told and retold by those who read this book." -- Dean, Kansas City, MO



"Both practical and spiritually rich, Renewing Your Mind is a must-read for Christians seeking hope and healing for sexual and relational brokenness!" -- Christopher, MA, LPC, LCPC



Renewing Your Mind is available now as a pre-order in the U.S. and internationally in paperback (ISBN: 978-1-61314-373-5) and eBook formats. General release begins October 1, 2017. Renewing Your Mind has two companion books: Sing Over Me (ISBN: 978-1-61314-176-2)—Dennis Jernigan's biography that demonstrates God's love and power to free anyone struggling with same-sex attraction, and Stand In Love (ISBN: 978-1-61314-307-0)—a practical question and answer guide designed to help educate the church to respond to homosexuality biblically and with love.



