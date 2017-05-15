Alice Starr Joins 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative (21CWI) announces the appointment of Alice Starr (photo) to its Board of Directors. The Christian non-profit organization with offices in Washington, D.C. and Dallas, Texas, seeks to empower a global movement to advance religious freedom as a universal right. 21CWI's board members are responsible for providing resources and oversight for the staff and volunteers.

"It is an honor for the 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative to welcome Alice Starr to our board," said Dr. Randel Everett, President and founder. "She has demonstrated great leadership skills and networking both professionally and in her work with non-profits. Alice has a passion for religious freedom and especially for those who face international religious persecution. Alice's advocacy work on behalf of women and children will help 21CWI to highlight the needs of the world's most vulnerable, and to tell the stories of heroes who stand courageously against global tyranny and oppression."

Alice Starr is CEO of Starr Strategies Co., a consulting firm formed to help non-profit organizations strategize on public relations, marketing and fundraising goals. She has more than 35 years of experience working with businesses to strengthen visibility and reputation, and has helped numerous charities through unique events and strategic marketing campaigns. For sixteen years, Alice was a Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for WEST*GROUP, the largest commercial real estate firm located in Tysons Corner, Virginia and she served on the Board of Cardinal Financial Corporation. She also has served on the Advisory Boards of Mount Vernon, Medical Care for Children Partnership, Base Technologies, Inc. Omniplex World Services, The House DC, and the Junior League.

Among many philanthropic activities, Alice co-chaired "Hearts for Hope" to benefit Union Rescue Mission in Los Angeles, co-chaired the Capital Campaign for "Jill's House" to provide respite care and support to children with special needs in the DC metropolitan area, and co-chaired a 2017 fundraiser for Talitha Koum, an Institute founded to break the cycle of poverty in Waco. Within the past three years, she helped to found a Baylor, Scott & White Center for Children with Special Needs as well as started a non-profit called Esther's House, serving unemployed minority women in the Waco area. Alice has a B.A. Degree in Psychology from Skidmore College and a Masters Degree in College Administration from the University of Miami. She is a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. She and her husband Ken have three children and six grandchildren.

"After many years of working with faith-based non-profit organizations helping people with disabilities and economic disadvantages around the country, I am excited to join the Board of the 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative," said Starr. "In just three years, 21CWI has had a powerful impact around the globe in helping those who cannot speak for themselves where religious freedom is under attack. I look forward to joining this vital effort to assist those who are profoundly suffering from religious persecution."

About the 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative